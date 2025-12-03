Palace's 3-0 triumph away at Leicester City in November put Jo Potter's side top of Group D, earning the Eagles a second-ever place in the League Cup quarter-finals.

There, we will face an Arsenal side who join the competition at this point, having bypassed the group stages due to their participation in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Arsenal are the most successful side in the history of this competition, having lifted the League Cup on no fewer than seven occasions since its inception in 2011.

You can now get your tickets for a limited-time Early Bird offer, with Adult tickets starting from just £7!

Click the button below to take advantage of the Early Bird offer before it expires at 23:59 on Sunday, 7th December.