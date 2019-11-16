The weekend falls during the men’s international break. Therefore, Eagles missing their football that weekend can get their red and blue fix by heading down to Hayes Lane, the home of Bromley F.C.

And with discounts available to Season Ticket holders and Members, reduced prices online in advance and under-16s invited down for free, there's no reason not to support the growth of Palace Women and women's football in general.

The day promises to be an entertaining one, with so much more on offer than an exciting 90 minutes of football. Fans will get a chance to have their photo taken with Palace’s mascot, Kayla the Eagle, who will perform her regular Selhurst Park pre-match routine, and there will be a chance to get your junior Eagles’ face painted. You can decide whether that is before or after they have fun on the Palace for Life Foundation’s giant inflatables.

Ticket prices for the game are discounted for Season Ticket Holders and Members when bought in advance.

Advance prices - click here to buy yours now:

STHs and Members: £2.50

Adults: £5

U16s: Free

On the day prices:

All adults: £7

U16s: Free

Don't miss out and buy your tickets at the discounted rate here!

General Manager for the club, Paula Johnson, welcomed the FA's initiative and is looking forward to welcoming as many new faces for the Eagles’ home game that weekend.

She said: "The players love it when they have new fans come in. We see people come through the gates and because we play at Bromley’s home ground - which is quite an impressive venue - the kids’ little faces as it opens up in front of them and then they realise just how close they are to the pitch.

"Both teams come into the bar post-match, have their meal, interact with the fans, take photos and speak to supporters. It’s a real community and I’m hopeful we can attract some lifelong fans."

Dean Davenport’s side find themselves in good form with three wins in their last five, including a dramatic injury time 3-2 win over London Bees recently, with Ella Rutherford, on loan from Women’s Super League side Bristol City, bagging a brace.

Don't miss the chance to support the team in this historic weekend and grab your tickets here! Alternatively, fans can call the Box Office on 0871 200 0071 or visit in person at Selhurst Park.