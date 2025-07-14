What are the latest updates?

In what was considered to be the toughest group in the tournament, it was always going to be a tall order for Wales to progress beyond the group stages.

Sunday's 6-1 defeat to defending champions England confirmed the end of Wales' tournament, but there was still a sense of pride at the final whistle.

First half goals from Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo put England in the driving seat, with Aggie Beever-Jones and Beth Mead adding to the score-line in the second half.

Wales did manage to find the net however, as Leicester City's Hannah Cain latched on to a wonderful through ball from Jess Fishlock and smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Whilst neither Josie Green nor Elise Hughes started the final game of the tournament for Wales, both Palace players were substituted on in the second half.

Green featured in every one of the Dragons' three matches at the Euros, while Hughes made her long-awaited tournament debut for Wales against England.