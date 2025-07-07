The Euro 2025 Format

The 14th edition of the competition has kicked off, with 16 teams competing in four groups.

Each team will face the other three teams in the group stage, where the top two teams of each group will advance to the knockout rounds.

This year's tournament is being held in Switzerland, with Wales in Group D alongside the Netherlands, France and England.

The final will be played at St. Jakob-Park, home of FC Basel, on Sunday, 27th July.

England are the defending champions, having won the tournament for the first time in 2022.

Wales' Road to Euro 2025

Qualification for the tournament began in April 2024, with every participating team competing in three leagues: League A, League B and League C, with the highest ranked teams in League A and the lowest in League C.

Each team's starting league position was determined based on the results of the preceding Women's Nations League, which meant that Wales were competing in League B.

A team from League B could only qualify for Euro 2025 through the play-offs, which Wales reached by winning their group.

After victories against Kosovo and Croatia, as well as two draws with Ukraine, the Dragons successfully topped their group.

Both Green and Hughes featured throughout the group stage, with Hughes notably scoring a brace in the 6-0 win away against Kosovo.

The striker's involvement in the qualification campaign was then sadly cut short, after suffering an ACL injury in April 2024.