The Tournament Format

The competition kicks off with a group stage, leading into the knockout rounds: quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final on July 27th.

Wales have been drawn into Group D, after they knocked out Ireland in a thrilling tie back in December.

How to Watch Every Moment

Don't miss a single match! All games will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC and ITV1, ensuring you can follow every pass, goal, and win.

Palace's History Makers

Elise Hughes and Josie Green have not only made history for their country, but also for their club.

Both players have been selected to represent Wales at the Euros, marking the first time that any Palace player has been called up to play at the Women's Euros.

Cheer them on during Wales' group stage matches: