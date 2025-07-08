The 24-year-old forward, who returned to action for Palace in February after a challenging nine-month layoff, spoke to BBC Sport Wales about her journey back to fitness and her excitement for the tournament in Switzerland.

Hughes suffered her ACL injury after sealing a historic promotion to Barclays Women's Super League with Palace.

It was a devastating blow following a season where had she scored 23 times in 27 appearances in all competitions.

However, the knowledge that Wales had qualified for EURO 2025 became her driving force.

She said: "I returned in February already knowing that the girls had qualified for us.

“So then it was just an added motivation to be back and to be better and to be ready for the stage this summer."