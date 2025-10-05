Despite scoring a dramatic late goal that rescued a point, Hughes admits the dominant performance at Durham left the squad feeling like they deserved more from the fixture.

She said: "Any away game in this league is tough, and anyone you ask knows Durham away is a very tough game. There is disappointment that it wasn't three points.

"I think on the day we were the better team, but sometimes that doesn't always warrant the win, and once you concede a goal, you're always up against it, especially when you go away up there."

Hughes was quick to credit Durham for their resilience: "They're a tough team, they've been in the league for a long time and they know how to grind out results, and they did that, so fair play to them.

"Now it's just on us to take our chances a bit more, and be a bit more clinical in areas that we need to be in, and I think we now know what we need to do to put that right on the weekend."