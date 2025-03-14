But football, like life, has its highs and lows. For Hughes, the lowest point came with the dreaded three-letter diagnosis: ACL, an injury she sustained in the first-half of Palace’s win away at Lewes on 21st April 2024.

Hughes said: “It’s a long journey, and it's obviously a journey that quite a few female football players go through now.

“I'm lucky enough to have an amazing medical team and the facilities here to help me get through, but yeah, this is where I spent every day in the summer, just to feel this moment again.”

It was a cruel twist of fate. She had been flying for Palace, leading the Barclays Women’s Championship Golden Boot race, and cementing herself as a pivotal figure for both club and country. Then, in a single moment, everything changed.

Hughes said: “You never think it's going to happen to you. For so long, I was always quite empathetic and sympathetic to people that had done it.

“But I never understood how they felt. And to be honest, I didn't want to understand how they felt.”