The Scotland international started against the Black Cats last Sunday, and laid on an assist for international teammate Kirsty Howat for Palace's equaliser.

Despite Palace failing to get all three points in the 1-1 draw, Watson’s performance against Sunderland was recognised by the supporters, who voted her as the TEN Player of the Match – a nomination that meant a great deal after a challenging period in her career.

She said: “I was absolutely delighted and honoured to have been nominated for Player of the Match by the fans. It means a lot to get their recognition and for them to recognise that I’m putting in good performances.

“The result might have not gone our way, but I’m still putting in a good performance for the team and just trying my best. I’m a creative and attacking player and I want to be making chances, getting assists and scoring.”