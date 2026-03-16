Palace Women's captain and goalscorer Aimee Everett reflected on a good day at the office for the team, as her header helped the Eagles to a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
Speaking to the media after the game, Everett said: "We came out with the three points, a bit of a difficult match with the conditions, but I thought we handled it well.
"We obviously kept that win from the first half and Nottingham Forest are probably the better team in the second half, but it just shows that we can deal with that and come out on top."
It was her goal that proved to be the difference, as she headed in a lovely cross from Kirsty Howat on the right-wing.
Everett said: "I did manifest it, I did say in the week that I wanted to do a dance mainly with Abbie Larkin, so, yes, anything I can do to help the team.
"Mum's here for mother's day, so nice to get a goal for her too!"
Many of the players were visibly exhausted at full-time, having defended admirably for nearly 100 minutes.
Speaking on the mood in the dressing room and the mentality going forwards, Everett said: "We're trying not to look too much at the table, but it is obviously there and we know what we're after for this season.
"We are just taking each week as they come and trying to nick as many points as we can."
She and the team will next play at home on Sunday, 29th March - where Palace take on Charlton at Selhurst Park.
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