Speaking to the media after the game, Everett said: "We came out with the three points, a bit of a difficult match with the conditions, but I thought we handled it well.

"We obviously kept that win from the first half and Nottingham Forest are probably the better team in the second half, but it just shows that we can deal with that and come out on top."

It was her goal that proved to be the difference, as she headed in a lovely cross from Kirsty Howat on the right-wing.

Everett said: "I did manifest it, I did say in the week that I wanted to do a dance mainly with Abbie Larkin, so, yes, anything I can do to help the team.

"Mum's here for mother's day, so nice to get a goal for her too!"