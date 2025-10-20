Captain Aimee Everett reflected on the hard-fought 3-2 Subway Women's League Cup victory over Ipswich Town, emphasising the importance of breaking the team's drawing streak and heading into the international break with a win.
Everett acknowledged that the cup match was a different style of game, but ultimately felt the team earned the three points, despite conceding twice.
Speaking to Palace TV at full-time, she said: "I think it's a different type of game in the cup, we just wanted to get back to playing football and we came out with the win in the end.
"I think we deserved it. I thought we had some really good spells."
The captain admitted there is still room for improvement though: "I think we need to do a little bit better at not conceding some goals, but, you know, it's a win and hopefully we can build some momentum into the next game after the international break."
After a run of league draws, securing a win was a huge boost to the team's morale and mentality.
She said: "Yes, it's massive, draws aren't losses, which is good, but we obviously wanted to find that win, and we want to go out every week to win the game.
"That's what we're just trying to do, and that's what we came out with today."
Allyson will claim to be a super sub with that one!—Aimee Everett
Everett was quick to praise the two players who bagged their first goals for Palace: Emma Watson and Allyson Swaby.
She said: "Allyson will claim to be a super sub with that one - I would say she had a worldie, but she did only play the last ten!
"But those are important for key players to come on and see out the game."
Speaking about Watson, she said: "Yes, she's a youngster that's come down and looks very promising, she got her goals and they were well deserved."
With the win now secured, Everett is looking forward to the temporary break for rest and for her teammates to represent their countries.
She said: "I think it's been tough. The girls will go away, hopefully have some more success, and then we build on the momentum we've just gained."
Palace are next at home on Sunday, 9th November where they take on Sheffield United at 14:00 at the VBS Community Stadium in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.
Tickets for that game are available via the button below!