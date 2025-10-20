Everett acknowledged that the cup match was a different style of game, but ultimately felt the team earned the three points, despite conceding twice.

Speaking to Palace TV at full-time, she said: "I think it's a different type of game in the cup, we just wanted to get back to playing football and we came out with the win in the end.

"I think we deserved it. I thought we had some really good spells."

The captain admitted there is still room for improvement though: "I think we need to do a little bit better at not conceding some goals, but, you know, it's a win and hopefully we can build some momentum into the next game after the international break."

After a run of league draws, securing a win was a huge boost to the team's morale and mentality.

She said: "Yes, it's massive, draws aren't losses, which is good, but we obviously wanted to find that win, and we want to go out every week to win the game.

"That's what we're just trying to do, and that's what we came out with today."