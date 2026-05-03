You can watch her full interview on Palace TV, embedded above!

At just 24, Everett has now captained her side to two promotions in three seasons.

She spoke about what it meant to have achieved such a feat.

Everett said: "Not many people achieve that. I'm really proud of myself and it's a huge achievement for my career, but I think both of those promotions wouldn't have happened without the team.

"Both times we have had a great group of girls and we achieved what we deserved at the end of it.

"What's happened can't have been done without everyone, staff, players, people behind the scenes, everyone."