Crystal Palace Women's captain Aimee Everett spoke to Palace TV at full-time, after she skippered her team to a second promotion to the Women's Super League.
You can watch her full interview on Palace TV, embedded above!
At just 24, Everett has now captained her side to two promotions in three seasons.
She spoke about what it meant to have achieved such a feat.
Everett said: "Not many people achieve that. I'm really proud of myself and it's a huge achievement for my career, but I think both of those promotions wouldn't have happened without the team.
"Both times we have had a great group of girls and we achieved what we deserved at the end of it.
"What's happened can't have been done without everyone, staff, players, people behind the scenes, everyone."
The game was perhaps a microcosm of the season itself, where a slow and understandbly nervy start saw Palace go 1-0 down early on.
However, after a first-half Molly-Mae Sharpe equaliser - the Eagles rallied in the second-half to pull off a stunning 6-1 victory.
Reflecting on the game, Everett said: "I think we had our chances in the first half. Probably could have scored a few.
"Ruesha [Littlejohn] especially probably should have scored that one! She had a good chance.
"We came in halftime at one-one. And I think we just stayed relaxed and we knew we had it in us to see out the game."
She spoke about the team's turnaround in form, as they rose from being 11th in October to second-place in May.
"It was a bit of a rocky start to the season. It was not what we wanted, but the girls obviously dug in, dug deep.
"We stuck together throughout those hard times and we showed it in our form over the past four months.
"And I think, at the end of the season, what we've got is fully what we've deserved," Everett said.
That win saw Palace promoted back to the WSL at the first time of asking, and this is what it meant to the captain.
She said: "Extremely proud to be back there. It's definitely where we belong. First time round, we were kind of unlucky not to stay there.
"I think next year we'll definitely will and we'll show what we're really about."