In her first season wearing the armband, the 22-year-old has played a pivotal role at the heart of defence as the Eagles won the 23/24 Women’s Championship and – with it – a first-ever promotion to the top-flight.

After Palace secured promotion with a 0-0 draw against Sunderland, Everett said: “Coming in three years ago to the club, I never imagined that this would happen. Even at the start of the season, to be able to do that, break records with this club… this club is very special and the fans are involved in that.

“I wear the armband, but we've got a lot of leaders within the group. And at the start of the season, we had the same core of girls and the same values installed, so those coming in had to fit in and we’ve just built on that. Everyone’s bought into the philosophy, the values, the culture of the club, and I think that's what's got us to where we are today.

“It’s honestly an amazing feeling. We just want to enjoy this moment now and celebrate, but I think there’s lots to look forward to and a lot of excitement to come.”

Palace welcomed a third club-record crowd of the season to Selhurst Park for the final-day fixture, with some 6,796 fans in attendance to witness the remarkable feat in person.

“We’ve enjoyed our time at Selhurst this season,” Everett smiled. “Every game they've come out, it's been really appreciated. But again, the games at Sutton, we’ve also appreciated the fans that have made that journey.

“Week in, week out, we've had them fans on away trips, and we've appreciated it all season. Today we could hear them minute one to minute 90. I thought they were incredible.

“We’ve taken each week as it comes. We didn't want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We were back in on the grass and worked for this game.

“We wanted to put on a performance for all the fans that came down. It was a really proper atmosphere today.”