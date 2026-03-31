Speaking about the game at full-time, she said: "It was very end-to-end, but I think we dominated the game from the start and we know what Charlton is about.

"They know the league very well and they obviously are top for a reason.

"But we wanted to capitalise on last week's performance and bring another performance here, especially for all the fans."

Everett spoke about the satisfaction in beating our South London rivals - especially in a game which would have seen the Addicks promoted, had they won.

"We always want to win, especially in a derby.

"It definitely fuelled us today to get those three points and stop that party for them.

"We're just focusing on ourselves as we always have done and just pushing on to the next game," she said.