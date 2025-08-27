The 19-year-old Scotland international has joined Palace to continue her progression in the Barclays Women’s Super League 2.

You can be there to see her in action for Palace’s first home game in September, with tickets now on-sale for our clash against Southampton on September 14th!

Here is everything you need to know about Palace’s latest signing...

An all-action midfielder

Watson arrives as a versatile midfielder who brings plenty of energy and tenacity to the squad, along with an eye for goal.

Describing her style of play, she said: “I like to think I'm a player that has a lot of energy on the pitch.

“I'm very attacking, forward thinking, I like to be creative on the ball and try things. I also like the other side of the game, the hard, graft, defending sides.

“I do like a tackle, I'm from Scotland, so I don't mind a challenge!”