The Scotland international has joined Palace on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal with the club.

At only 25, she has already made 112 senior appearances, having represented clubs like Bristol City, London City Lionesses, and Chelsea.

You can be there to see her in action for Palace's first home game in September, with 2025/26 Season Tickets now on sale!

Here is everything you need to know about Palace's latest signing...