A few familiar faces
The Palace dressing room will be more familiar to Napier than most, with her having played with a few of the Palace team in seasons gone by.
She was called up to the Scotland national team in 2023 for the Pinatar Cup, alongside Palace's Chloe Arthur.
In that tournament, Scotland faced Iceland, the Philippines, and Wales. The Welsh squad notably featured Josie Green, then with Leicester, as well as striker Elise Hughes.
During her spell at London City Lionesses, she played with Shae Yañez and Hayley Nolan, with the trio representing the club together from 2021 to 2023.
Napier said upon signing: "I think it's always good knowing a few familiar faces coming into any club, so it makes the transition really easy.
"I've played a lot of football with some of the girls before, mostly Shae and Hayley – we played a good few years at London City together and we had really good connections on and off the pitch."