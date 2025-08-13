The Belgium international joins Palace on a two-year deal, having competed at the highest levels across Europe. At 33, she is a proven leader with a wealth of experience.

Here is everything you need to know about Palace's latest signing...

From the clinic to the pitch

Outside of being a professional footballer, Vanhaevermaet is also a qualified physiotherapist.

She earned her master's degree and worked in the field for almost two years, balancing her career with her football commitments.

Whilst she was playing for Anderlecht, she would also work as a physio – leading to some very long working days.

Speaking to Women’s football magazine She Kicks in 2022, she described the experience: “I’ve been a physio, and then I played football at Anderlecht, so I was working from 8.30 until 7 in the evening.

“I then drove to Anderlecht, to Brussels, ate in the car, so actually, it was terrible!”

A player for the big stage

Currently sitting at 11th on the all-time appearance list for Belgium Women, Vanhaevermaet has had her fair share of big moments for the Red Flames.

She featured at the UEFA Women’s European Championship in 2022 and in 2025, scoring in both tournaments.

Belgium faced Spain in the group stage of this year’s tournament, with Vanhaevermaet scoring the equaliser from a corner in the 24th minute.

She described that moment, saying: “To score against the world champions was big.

"With my family in the stands, it's hard to describe that feeling afterwards."