The 28-year-old forward has joined from Rangers on a two-year deal, having won 7 trophies in her 11-year career so far.

You can see her in action for Palace's BWSL2 curtain-raiser this Sunday at 14:00, where the Eagles will take on Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Tickets for that fixture are available here!

Here is everything you need to know about Palace's new number 10...

Three Clubs, One City

In her 11-year career, Kirsty Howat has distinguished herself by playing for three of Glasgow's most prominent women's teams: Rangers, Celtic, and Glasgow City.

While moving between Glasgow's two biggest rivals, Celtic and Rangers, is a rare feat in football, Howat's journey is even more unique.

Born in Dumfries, Howat began her career with Lochar Thistle and Dumfries Girls before joining Rangers at the age of 15 in 2012.

She made her senior debut in the Scottish Women's Premier League just two years later. After two seasons with Rangers, she moved to rivals Celtic in 2016.

After a two year spell at Celtic, Howat joined Glasgow City, where she celebrated her first SWPL title and made her debut in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

In 2020, she returned to Rangers, where she won the SWPL, the Scottish League Cup, and the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup twice.

Of all the Glasgow-based SWPL clubs, Partick Thistle is the only one she has yet to represent.