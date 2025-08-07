A star on the rise

Despite her age, Lola Brown is already a familiar name to fans of the Barclays Women's Super League.

She made her debut in the top-flight in May, coming on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.

On the same day, she was named Chelsea's Women's Academy Player of the Season, a testament to her rapid development and exceptional talent.

Brown has also already featured in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, making her senior debut against Celtic last season, before coming as a substitute against Feyenoord later in the campaign.

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor lavished praise on the young midfielder after she made her debut.

She said: "I think she's one of the most talented young players for England and I'm really happy to work with her. She really has the right mentality.

"She's been training with us and I can see her talent, even if she is young. She's really dynamic as a player, really smart, and really good with the ball. She will progress and this experience tonight will bring her a lot of joy and a lot of confidence."