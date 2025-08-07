Palace Women's latest signing is here: it's time to meet Lola Brown, who joins the club on a season-long loan from Chelsea Women.
At just 17, Brown is one of the most promising talents in English football, having already made three appearances for the Barclays Women's Super League champions, Chelsea.
Here is everything you need to know about Palace's latest signing...
I think she's one of the most talented young players for England and I'm really happy to work with her.—Sonia Bompastor
A star on the rise
Despite her age, Lola Brown is already a familiar name to fans of the Barclays Women's Super League.
She made her debut in the top-flight in May, coming on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.
On the same day, she was named Chelsea's Women's Academy Player of the Season, a testament to her rapid development and exceptional talent.
Brown has also already featured in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, making her senior debut against Celtic last season, before coming as a substitute against Feyenoord later in the campaign.
Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor lavished praise on the young midfielder after she made her debut.
She said: "I think she's one of the most talented young players for England and I'm really happy to work with her. She really has the right mentality.
"She's been training with us and I can see her talent, even if she is young. She's really dynamic as a player, really smart, and really good with the ball. She will progress and this experience tonight will bring her a lot of joy and a lot of confidence."
Looking up to the Lionesses
Brown has already begun to shine on the international stage as well, having made four appearances for the England U19s so far.
Donning the number 10 shirt, she featured twice in this year's UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship in Poland, alongside former Palace player Lexi Potter.
Although the Young Lionesses did not advance from their group, her bright performances offered a glimpse into what England fans can expect from the young midfielder.
Brown spoke about the current state of the women's game, emphasising the unique opportunity for young England players right now.
“It feels amazing. I am coming to football at the perfect time where women's football is taking off.
“It’s amazing to see what they [the Lionesses] are doing and the investment that's now going to come into women's football,” she said.
Learning from the best
Like many football fans across the country, Brown watched as the Lionesses beat Spain in Switzerland to secure back-to-back Euros wins in July.
Right-back Lucy Bronze, one of England’s heroes in that final, was selected for the Euro 2025 Team of the Tournament.
As teammates at Chelsea, Brown knows Bronze off the pitch and hails her as a role model.
She spoke about what she most admires about the England star.
“I think her work ethic and tenacity on the pitch, that's something I look up to massively,” Brown said.
After Brown's senior debut against Celtic, the two-time European champion had some kind words for the teenager.
Speaking after the game, she said: “She [Lola] has been with us and trained with us a few times and properly as a full professional for the last two days.
“It’s amazing for her to get on this kind of stage, I think she’s really got a lot of potential.”
