The draw for the quarter-finals will be held on Tuesday, 11 February from 18:30 GMT, live from Wembley Stadium, and streamed on the Adobe Women’s FA Cup YouTube channel.

Potential opponents for the Eagles include Sunderland, who are the only Barclays Women's Championship team that remain in the competition; or unbeaten Chelsea, the team that knocked Laura Kaminski's side out of the competition last season.

Palace are ball number 5 in the draw, with the full list of teams left in the competition below.

What are the ball numbers?

1 Manchester United

Manchester United 2 Chelsea

Chelsea 3 Sunderland

Sunderland 4 Manchester City

Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace

6 Aston Villa

Aston Villa 7 Liverpool

Liverpool 8 Arsenal

