It was Chelsea that knocked the Eagles out in last years' edition of the FA Cup, with Mayra Ramirez scoring late at Kingsmeadow to give the Blues a 1-0 win.

Sonia Bompastor's side were also the first-ever team that Palace played at home in the Barclays Women's Super League.

The quarter-final round will be played on Sunday 9th March at Kingsmeadow, with kick-off times and broadcast details to be confirmed at a later point.

Should the match end in a draw, extra-time and penalties will determine who will advance.

