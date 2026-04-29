It all comes down to this. Crystal Palace Women take on Portsmouth on Saturday at 15:00 BST in the final game of the WSL2, with a win guaranteeing promotion for the Eagles. Here are five reasons why you need to be there!
1 - One win away
Simply put, Palace will get promoted if they beat relegated Portsmouth at the VBS Community Stadium.
The dramatic results in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 last week have put automatic promotion in Palace's hands.
It could get even better for Potter's side though, as three points against Pompey and a draw in the Charlton v Birmingham clash will see Palace crowned WSL2 champions.
There is no better reason to come down to Sutton and cheer the team on!
2 - Giveaways, raffles and more
To celebrate an exciting season drawing to a dramatic finale, there will be plenty of freebies, giveaways, and more.
There will also be a Palace for Life half-time raffle, where you could win any of the following:
- Ashleigh Weerden's signed boots
- Aimee Everett's signed PFL warm-up top
- Abbie Larkin's signed boots
- Annabel Blanchard's signed PFL warm-up top
- Signed Panini cards from Aimee Everett, Annabel Blanchard, Lola Brown and Justine Vanhaevermaet
3 - The Golden Boot race
Abbie Larkin is in the race for the WSL2 Golden Boot, with just one goal less than top scorers Rio Hardy and Amy Andrews.
Two goals against Portsmouth could see her pull away from the leading pack, with it all coming down to the final game.
Ashleigh Weerden is already the league's top assister with nine, and one more assist could see her break the record for most assists in the second-tier.
4 - A fun-filled Fanzone
To add to the excitement on matchday, we will be packing our Fanzone out with plenty of activities for all the family.
Along with our free face-painting and Arts & Crafts station, there will be free Panini sticker books, sweets and player posters available.
We will also have our very popular photobooth, as well as a signing session with a Crystal Palace Women's player.
5 - A very special guest
Our two costumed mascots Pete and Alice will be around, so make sure you say hi and get a photo.
There will be a very special third eagle at the VBS Community Stadium too - our bald eagle mascot Phoenix.
She will be in the Fanzone before KO, so make sure you are in the stadium nice and early!