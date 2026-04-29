1 - One win away

Simply put, Palace will get promoted if they beat relegated Portsmouth at the VBS Community Stadium.

The dramatic results in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 last week have put automatic promotion in Palace's hands.

It could get even better for Potter's side though, as three points against Pompey and a draw in the Charlton v Birmingham clash will see Palace crowned WSL2 champions.

There is no better reason to come down to Sutton and cheer the team on!

2 - Giveaways, raffles and more

To celebrate an exciting season drawing to a dramatic finale, there will be plenty of freebies, giveaways, and more.

There will also be a Palace for Life half-time raffle, where you could win any of the following: