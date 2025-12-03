1. Christmas raffle

It's the season of giving, so we have four amazing prizes for fans to win in our Christmas raffle.

With all proceeds going to the Palace for Life Foundation, make your way to our Fanzone before kick-off to enter our draw where you can win:

White trainers specially designed by Palace star Lola Brown

A 2025/26 home shirt signed by the Palace Women squad

Signed Annabel Blanchard boots

Two free tickets to our League Cup quarter-final against Arsenal

The draw will be done at half-time, so make sure you are in your seat to see if you are a winner! Take a look at the gallery below to see what you could win...