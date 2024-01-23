1. The football on show

Palace Women have always been lauded for their commitment to producing entertaining football – but this season, head coach Laura Kaminski and her side have raised the bar even further.

If a remarkable 37 goals in 12 league games – or an eye-catching 50 in 16 matches, if you take all competitions into account, both figures above a three-goals-per-game average – isn't enough to take your fancy, our status of Women's Championship top goalscorers (13 ahead of our nearest challengers) should.

Charlton themselves are the fourth-best scoring team in the division – so Sunday's match is sure to bring footballing thrills aplenty.

2. The battle at the top

At just past the halfway mark of the season, Palace sit third, just two points off the top of the table – and with a game in hand on the teams around them.

Sunday's visitors, Charlton, are first, and unbeaten in their last 10 matches, winning six of those – so the match will see two teams come together, bang in form and with all to play for.