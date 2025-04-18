Gibbons began her professional football journey at Charlton Athletic before making a move to Watford. From there, she was loaned to Gillingham, where she showcased her talent, before continuing her career at Brighton & Hove Albion.

At Brighton, Gibbons achieved notable success, earning the club's Player of the Season award during the 2014/15 season.

She later played for Millwall before returning to Gillingham for the 2016/17 campaign.

A return to Brighton followed in 2017, where she played a crucial role in the club's first-ever Barclays Women's Championship campaign and helped propel them to the Barclays Women's Super League.

Gibbons went on to sign for Palace in 2022, and was instrumental in Palace's historic 2023/24 Women's Championship win.

Recording a league high of eight assists, Gibbons helped the Eagles secure their first-ever promotion to the WSL last year.