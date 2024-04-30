“I haven’t thought about it – I haven’t had an assist in a while,” she told Palace TV after they lifted the trophy at Selhurst Park. “I’m glad Annabel [Blanchard] didn’t get one today as she was close behind me!

“It’s obviously amazing to get assists. It’s something I probably haven’t had in my game up until this season, to be honest.

“It’s great – but even if I had zero assists this year, we won the league. I’m in a brilliant team with brilliant people and that’s what is important.”

The title-lift capped a remarkable campaign, rounded off in front of a record-breaking crowd at Selhurst Park.