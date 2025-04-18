It’s a decision that comes with mixed emotions - for both her and the countless teammates, staff, fans, and community members who have been touched by her presence in the game.

Speaking to Palace TV about her time at the club, Gibbons said: “I've had a really enjoyable three years.

“Obviously, the highlight would be winning the [Barclays] Women's Championship. That was a really special season.”

Gibbons' impact was instrumental in that campaign, with her racking up eight assists as Palace won promotion to the Barclays Women's Super League for the first time.

She said: “I think the first year I came there was quite a lot of new players, so it was a bit of a transitional season and perhaps it didn't go how we wanted.

“And then the following season was just completely different. It was amazing to win the league with such a wicked group of girls.”

Her affection for her teammates runs deep - not just as players, but as people.

Gibbons said: “I've made a lot of good friends since I've been at Palace, hopefully we'll now stay friends long after all our careers end.

“I've been really lucky to be surrounded by good people. Obviously, great players, but I think good people.

“We look out for each other in the good and the bad times.

“I've definitely been fortunate with the group that we've had here… teammates that have become good friends. I'm very grateful.”