The goalkeeper’s outstanding double save against Lewes in early December was crucial to her side's eventual 1-0 win.

With the scores locked at 0-0 in the first-half, it looked for all the world like Lewes would take the lead through Emily Kraft - not once, but twice - only for Kitching to produce two fine interventions.

Kirsty Barton would go on to net the eventual winner for Palace shortly before half-time.

Voting opens at 13:00 BST on Tuesday (23rd May), and will close on Friday. Click here to vote for Kitching.

You can see Kitching's double-save at 0:56 in the video below.