The Eagles went into Sunday’s game aware they needed just a solitary point against Sunderland to secure the league title and, with it, promotion.

But with a record 6,796 tickets sold ahead of kick-off – the third such record set at Selhurst this season – Laura Kaminski’s side set out to win.

And although the match ultimately finished goalless, it saw them over the line; Palace’s 46 points accrued over the season meant they attained everything they could have dreamed of at the start of the season.