The match served as another opportunity for manager Jo Potter to test her squad against strong BWSL2 opposition, ahead of the upcoming season.

New signing Emma Watson played her first game in red and blue, whilst there were more minutes for new signings Lola Brown, Justine Vanhaevermaet and Jamie-Lee Napier.

Other players who featured prominently in the game were Shae Yañez, Milla-Maj Majasaari, Aimee Everett, Josie Green, Abbie Larkin, Annabel Blanchard, Indiah-Paige Riley, Isabella Sibley, Molly-Mae Sharpe, Ashleigh Weerden, and Hayley Nolan.

