It also marked Jo Potter’s first training week as Palace manager, as she kicks off preparations for the upcoming BWSL2 season.

Among those reporting back were Molly-Mae Sharpe, Allyson Swaby, and last season’s Player of the Season, Ashleigh Weerden.

You can be there to watch every home game this season, with season tickets now on general sale!

Check out the best photos below, as Potter’s squad literally hit the ground running with some fitness tests: