Justine Vanhaevermaet managed to play her first minutes in a Palace shirt, whilst new signings Jamie-Lee Napier and Lola Brown also managed to get more time on the pitch.

Manager Jo Potter used the game as an opportunity to test her squad against top WSL opposition.

Other players that featured during the match included: Chloe Arthur, My Cato, Aimee Everett, Isabella Sibley, Molly-Mae Sharpe, Elise Hughes, Annabel Blanchard, Ashleigh Weerden, Josie Green, Hayley Nolan, Indiah-Paige Riley, Abbie Larkin, and Shae Yañez.

Despite a 5-0 loss, the match was a great opportunity for the team to gel as Palace Women continue their preparations ahead of the new BWSL2 season.

