The match, played out in front of Palace Women's biggest-ever attendance (exact attendance TBA), sees third face fourth in the Championship table, with Palace and Southampton the top and second-top scorers in the division this season ahead of the afternoon's fixtures.

The family day out at Selhurst Park has also seen plenty of games, giveaways and other entertainment in and around Selhurst Park to mark the brilliant occasion.

You can see the best of the photos from the day so far – thanks to club photographers Steve Flynn and Sebastian Frej – below.

You can also watch the match LIVE and for free on The FA Player.

Follow cpfc.co.uk and the Official Palace App for photos from the afternoon, while our Twitter and Instagram channels carry live updates.