Fliss Gibbons made her final appearance as a professional footballer against Manchester City, and after the match, she spoke to Palace TV about the emotional conclusion to a career that has spanned more than a decade.
Reflecting on the moment, Gibbons said: “Bittersweet I think, obviously I'm sad to be retiring but I've said before that I think it is the right time.
"It was nice that I could put my boots on one last time and get out there with the girls.”
Having joined Palace in 2022, Gibbons became a mainstay in the squad both on and off the pitch.
In her final outing, she admitted emotions were running high – not just on the day, but in the build-up as well.
“Yeah, it's been an emotional few days – few weeks, but this is a really great group of girls.
"I said that before the game too, it's been a pleasure to be there. They've made my last season very memorable."
Gibbons' time at Palace has coincided with a significant chapter in the club’s growth, and though this season has ended in relegation, the 30-year-old is proud of the fight shown by the team throughout.
She said: “I think we probably just had too many moments that let ourselves down.
"But we have competed with every team, even today we took it to them for a good hour."
When asked about what is on the horizon, she said: “Holiday, and then hopefully a nice, relaxed, peaceful life!
"I've not got anything directly lined up but I'd like to stay within football a little bit, even if that's just dipping a toe in - maybe with coaching.
“I'll be back down to support the girls 100%, but I am not giving up every weekend, no chance!
"I'll definitely be down at Sutton or Selhurst, wherever they are. I'll still be a big fan of the club.”
And the immediate plan?
Gibbons said: “For now I'm just going to enjoy some holidays – and drink a bit of alcohol, I think. Guilt-free.”