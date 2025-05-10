Reflecting on the moment, Gibbons said: “Bittersweet I think, obviously I'm sad to be retiring but I've said before that I think it is the right time.

"It was nice that I could put my boots on one last time and get out there with the girls.”

Having joined Palace in 2022, Gibbons became a mainstay in the squad both on and off the pitch.

In her final outing, she admitted emotions were running high – not just on the day, but in the build-up as well.

“Yeah, it's been an emotional few days – few weeks, but this is a really great group of girls.

"I said that before the game too, it's been a pleasure to be there. They've made my last season very memorable."

Gibbons' time at Palace has coincided with a significant chapter in the club’s growth, and though this season has ended in relegation, the 30-year-old is proud of the fight shown by the team throughout.

She said: “I think we probably just had too many moments that let ourselves down.

"But we have competed with every team, even today we took it to them for a good hour."