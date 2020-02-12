Churchill is already focussed on the task at hand on Sunday, and will be hoping for her first minutes in the famous red and blue, she said: "I’m so excited [about Sunday]. So proud of the team to get to where they’ve got to. It will be such a good test against a WSL team."

Churchill is a central midfielder, who enjoys "working for the team, being vocal and dictating the midfield." But that won't be a surprise to her new Eagles teammates, with Churchill revealing: "I’ve played with Annabel [Johnson] at Charlton previously. And I’ve also played against Palace for the last two or three years so I recognise plenty of faces."

You can see Churchill's potential debut this Sunday, and how the Palace Women fare against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion by securing your tickets via the banner below. Don't forget, Season Ticket holders and tickets bought in advance receive discount!