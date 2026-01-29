She continued: "I know it was a brilliant start, definitely one that I didn't didn't expect. I was just so grateful to kind of get on the pitch and try and help the team move forward.
"As a team, I think we are hitting a really nice run of form. We're definitely not satisfied. I think part of that good form is just being hungry to get better, to not be satisfied with wins.
"You just want to keep it going, game after game, focusing on that next cup final, and just keeping the focus and the momentum moving forwards.
"I think it's been plain sailing in terms of me coming into the team and joining midway through that streak and already enjoying the fruits of the team hitting a great run of form."
Finally, she looked ahead to Palace's visit to St Mary's, and what the Eagles can expect against the Saints.
Ladd said: "I can already attest to every game of the WSL2 being really tough.
"I don't know much about Southampton, but I obviously know that they're a really strong side and going away from home is never easy as well.
"So, we certainly will have to turn all our focus towards this game and give it our best shot and hopefully come out with three points."
Ladd and the team return to the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton on Sunday, 8th February to take on Bristol City.
Get your tickets for this game by clicking the button below!