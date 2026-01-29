Speaking about her first few weeks at Palace, Ladd said: "My first month at the club has been, well, a bit of a whirlwind, but so enjoyable as well.

"I found the girls so welcoming and just brilliant to be around from the get-go.

"Everyone has been super welcoming, but probably Chloë Arthur and Jamie-Lee Napier in particular have been really helpful, showing me around the building and just getting me comfortable and familiar with everything.

"Elise Hughes and Josie Green, obviously the fellow Welshies, they've definitely been very welcoming. I have just loved everything so far."

Ladd has represented Wales 111 times, but spent her earlier years in Hertfordshire.

She spoke about the move to London from Liverpool and the benefit of being closer to her family and friends.

Ladd said: "I'm originally from just north of London. I guess I didn't think of it too much in terms of homecoming but it has been so amazing to be back in the city and connected to my family and friends more easily.

"I've had lots of people coming to the games and obviously last week was our first home game at Sutton and I had a big turnout, I think had about 10 people there - a mixture of family and friends, so it's been brilliant!"