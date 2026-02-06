Nolan has been a mainstay in Jo Potter's defence this season, making 18 appearances in all competitions so far.

She gave her analysis on last week's disappointing result against Southampton, and what the message was at full-time.

Nolan said: "We were disappointed with the result against Southampton. After such a good run, we weren’t at our best on the day and the game was a reminder of just how competitive this league is.

"The message in the dressing room was about perspective – we’ve been on a really strong run, but this shows that if you drop even slightly below your level, you get punished.

"It’s about learning from it, and making sure we’re fully focused and at our best every time we step onto the pitch."