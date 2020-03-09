Palace Women's team will be heading down to the best red and blue venue away from Selhurst Park on Wednesday 11th March for a Q&A session followed by a meet and greet afterwards, where you'll get a chance to grab autographs and selfies with the Eagles.
The Q&A will start at 7:15pm BST but the evening - hosted by The Women's Staff Network - begins at 5pm with various local performers and speakers from women in business on stage throughout the night.
Amongst the entertainment, attendees have a whole host of restaurants and bars to choose from - don't forget that Boxpark also offers a discount of up to 20% at Boxbar and selected vendors to all 2019/20 Crystal Palace Season Ticket holders (Season Ticket holders will have already received their Boxpark Black Cards through the post).
You can see Palace Women in action a week on Sunday at Selhurst Park. Click here to view the discounted prices for Season Ticket holders and tickets bought in advance of the day.