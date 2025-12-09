Palace Women's midfielder Shanade Hopcroft spoke to Palace TV after her wondergoal helped the Eagles to a thrilling 3-0 win over Birmingham City in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.
Speaking after the game, Hopcroft said: "It was a bit of a scrap but the girls have done so well.
"We fought and played so well together and just stuck by each other's side.
"We built off the back of the last game as well. We've been building and building - and it shows.
"There were some amazing saves from Shae as well!"
Hopcroft made it 3-0 on the 72nd minute with a stunning effort from outside the box.
Her last goal for Palace came against Sunday's FA Cup opponents Lewes in April 2024.
Injury kept her out of contention for most of last season, so she spoke about what it meant to get back on the scoresheet.
Hopcroft said: "Yeah, it has been a long time. Funnily enough, me and Jo spoke about it yesterday.
"And she said, 'if it comes back out, just aim for goal.' And that's what I did. So it came back out and I thought, 'oh lovely, just don't hit it too hard!'"
Hopcroft will be looking to replicate her goalscoring heroics against Lewes FC on Sunday in the third-round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup.
