The strike was Hopcroft's first goal for Palace since scoring away at Lewes in 2024, and it topped off a great day at the office for the Eagles.

With Jo Potter's side already leading 2-0 against high-flying Birmingham, Kirsty Howat and Hopcroft played a quick one-two from a corner, with Hopcroft striking the ball first time.

The ball whistled over the Blues defence and crashed into the top right corner, sending the Palace faithful into delirium.

You can vote for Shanade Hopcroft's goal by clicking here. Voting will close at 10:00 GMT on Wednesday, 7th January.

The winner will be announced at 12:00 GMT on Friday, 9th January.