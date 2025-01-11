This marks Palace Women's debut in this season’s FA Cup, as they join the competition at the fourth-round stage alongside the other 11 teams from the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL).

Sheffield United advanced from the third round, securing a 2-0 victory over Liverpool Feds on December 8th.

The Blades are well-known rivals for Palace Women, with the two sides meeting nine times over the past five years.

Palace had a memorable FA Cup campaign last season, beating Chatham Town and Blackburn Rovers before eventually losing 1-0 away at WSL champions Chelsea in the fifth round.