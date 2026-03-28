Crystal Palace Women make their long-awaited return to Selhurst Park on Sunday for the Selhurst Showdown against Charlton. Read below to see how you can watch the game!
If you can't make it down to the game, you can watch live above!
It's third-place versus first in the WSL2, with promotion on the line for both teams.
Palace lost 1-0 to Charlton at The Valley in the first game of the season, with Jo Potter's side determined to make amends at Selhurst Park.
Over 3000 fans have their tickets for Sunday, you can get yours by clicking below!
How can I watch the game?
The game kicks off on Sunday, 29th March at 14:00 BST at Selhurst Park and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The Opposition
Our South London neighbours Charlton Athletic Women have a proud history, notably winning the FA Women's Cup in the 2004-05 season.
This triumph was part of a highly successful period for the club between 2003 and 2007, during which they also won two Women's League Cups and reached several other cup finals.
The club has an interesting lineage, having been founded in 1991 as Bromley Borough before becoming Croydon W.F.C. in 1994, before then officially becoming Charlton Athletic W.F.C. in 2000.
- Head Coach: Karen Hills
- Nickname: The Addicks
- Ground: The Valley
- Founded: 1991 (35 years ago)
Match Details
- Crystal Palace Women v Charlton Athletic Women
- Sunday, 29th March (14:00 BST)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- Selhurst Park