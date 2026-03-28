If you can't make it down to the game, you can watch live above!

It's third-place versus first in the WSL2, with promotion on the line for both teams.

Palace lost 1-0 to Charlton at The Valley in the first game of the season, with Jo Potter's side determined to make amends at Selhurst Park.

Over 3000 fans have their tickets for Sunday, you can get yours by clicking below!