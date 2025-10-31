Palace Women are on the road in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 this Sunday, where they face Portsmouth at Westleigh Park - kicking off at 14:00 GMT!
Palace Women are unbeaten in the league since the opening day, and take on a Portsmouth side that currently sit bottom of the WSL2.
The Eagles were victorious last time out, beating Ipswich Town 3-2 in the Subway Women's League Cup just before the October international break.
A win today could move the Eagles up to fourth place in the WSL2, should other results go our way.
Is the match being broadcast?
The game this Sunday (9th, November) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at Westleigh Park in Havant and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
What will the match kits be?
Palace will be playing in our Eagle Gold kit, with gold shirt, shorts and socks.
Portsmouth will be play in their home kit: a blue shirt, blue shorts and red socks.
Palace's goalkeeper will be in all green, whilst Ipswich's stopper will wear a purple shirt, black shorts and socks.
Who are the officials?
The referee for Sunday is Lisa Benn.
Her assistants will be Lauren Whiteman and Michael Butcher, the fourth official will be Gareth Dunn.
The Opposition
Portsmouth Women have a storied history dating back to 1914, though the modern club was officially formed in 1987.
Gemma Hillier is a legendary figure for Portsmouth Women, holding the club's all-time record for both goals and appearances and in 2018, she became the first Portsmouth Women player to be inducted into Portsmouth FC's Hall of Fame.
Last year, Portsmouth Women took on fully professional Newcastle in the Semi-Final of the League Cup at St James Park, in front a bumper crowd of 22,307.
They are led by Jay Sadler, who became the club's first full-time member of staff in 2022.
Factfile
- Manager: Jay Sadler
- Nickname: Pompey
- Ground: Westleigh Park / Fratton Park
- Founded: 1987 (38 years ago)
Match Details
- Portsmouth v Crystal Palace
- Sunday, 9th November (14:00 GMT)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- Westleigh Park