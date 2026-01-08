How can I watch the game?

The game kicks off on Monday, 12th January at 19:00 GMT at Bramall Lane in Sheffield and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, embedded above!

If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.

You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.