She scored to put Palace 2-1 ahead in the second-half, and Kirsty Howat reflected on a momentous win at Selhurst Park at full-time.
You can watch her Palace TV interview above!
Howat put the Eagles on the 56th minute - nodding in Molly-Mae Sharpe's header across the box.
Abbie Larkin then made it 3-1, before an Emma Bissell penalty set up a tense finale in SE25.
Palace held firm though and secured the win, with Howat praising her team's resilience.
She said: "I think we showed great grit and resilience at both ends, coming from behind and scoring three and then seeing a game out at the other end as well.
"It was an all-round proper performance and we're delighted to get the three points in front of all these fans!"
Only Abbie Larkin has scored more goals for Palace than Howat this season, but the Scotland international hadn't scored since the 3-2 win over Bristol City in December.
She spoke about the relief of getting back on the scoresheet, and the buzz of scoring at Selhurst.
Howat said: "It was amazing, it's obviously been a while since I've scored so to do it here again at Selhurst Park, with my family in the stands and all these fans here to support us - it was a great feeling.
"Although I probably should have went and seen if Molly [Sharpe] was okay instead of celebrating!
"She is fine though, so I'm happy."
Howat also spoke about her unique 'eagle' celebration with Jamie-Lee Napier.
She said: "When we came out for the pitch walk before the game we saw the signs of the eagles everywhere and I was like: 'Whoever scores has got to do an eagle celebration!'
"I scored so I had to do a little eagle - just daft!"
Finally, she reflected on the manner of the victory and what the result will mean for the remaining three league games.
She said: "It says a lot and we know how good we can be when we're on it and we wanted to prove that today.
"We lost against Charlton in the first game of the season and we were disappointed but we've come a long way from then and I think you've seen that today.
"It's going to take everyone, it's going to take hard work, proper recovery, all the fans coming back us and a really strong mentality from the full squad but we're really excited."
Howat and the team take on Ipswich Town at the VBS Community Stadium this Sunday at 14:00 BST.
Click below to get your tickets!