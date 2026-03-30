You can watch her Palace TV interview above!

Howat put the Eagles on the 56th minute - nodding in Molly-Mae Sharpe's header across the box.

Abbie Larkin then made it 3-1, before an Emma Bissell penalty set up a tense finale in SE25.

Palace held firm though and secured the win, with Howat praising her team's resilience.

She said: "I think we showed great grit and resilience at both ends, coming from behind and scoring three and then seeing a game out at the other end as well.

"It was an all-round proper performance and we're delighted to get the three points in front of all these fans!"