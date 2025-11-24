Kirsty's Howat's howitzer against Sheffield United on Sunday, 9th November has been nominated for the Barclays Women's Super League 2 November Goal of the Month award - and you can vote for her below!
Palace were trailiing 2-0 to Sheffield United at half-time and needed a big goal to get them back into the game.
Just six minutes after half-time, Howat produced the goal to halve the deficit in Sutton.
Annabel Blanchard drove with the ball before releasing Howat, who took a touch, manoeuvred the ball onto her right foot, and lashed an effort beyond Sian Rogers into the net.
Whilst Palace couldn't find the equaliser on the day, it was yet another impressive finish from the summer signing, who is Palace's top goalscorer at time of writing, with five goals.
Kirsty's strike is up against goals from Birmingham City's Chelsea Cornet, Portsmouth's Megan Hornby, Charlton's Jodie Hutton, Sunderland's Mary Corbyn and Bristol City's Lexi Lloyd-Smith.
Voting is now open, and will close at 10:00am GMT on Wednesday, 26th November.
Full Shortlist
- Chelsea Cornet Birmingham City v Portsmouth
- Megan Hornby Portsmouth v Birmingham City
- Kirsty Howat Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
- Jodie Hutton Charlton Athletic v Southampton
- Mary Corbyn Sunderland v Bristol City
- Lexi Lloyd-Smith Bristol City v Sunderland