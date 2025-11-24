Palace were trailiing 2-0 to Sheffield United at half-time and needed a big goal to get them back into the game.

Just six minutes after half-time, Howat produced the goal to halve the deficit in Sutton.

Annabel Blanchard drove with the ball before releasing Howat, who took a touch, manoeuvred the ball onto her right foot, and lashed an effort beyond Sian Rogers into the net.

Whilst Palace couldn't find the equaliser on the day, it was yet another impressive finish from the summer signing, who is Palace's top goalscorer at time of writing, with five goals.