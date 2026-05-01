With Palace needing a win against Ipswich to keep their automatic promotion dreams alive, Howat stepped up with a huge goal on the 16th minute.

She took a short corner to Ashleigh Weerden, who laid the ball off to Howat just inside the box.

The Scotland international took aim and fired the ball over Natalia Negri and into the top right corner.

Her early goal proved to be the winner in a1-0 victory in South London, as Palace moved another step closer to WSL promotion.