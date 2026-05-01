Kirsty Howat's strike against Ipswich Town has been shortlisted for the Barclays Women’s Super League 2 April Goal of the Month award.
With Palace needing a win against Ipswich to keep their automatic promotion dreams alive, Howat stepped up with a huge goal on the 16th minute.
She took a short corner to Ashleigh Weerden, who laid the ball off to Howat just inside the box.
The Scotland international took aim and fired the ball over Natalia Negri and into the top right corner.
Her early goal proved to be the winner in a1-0 victory in South London, as Palace moved another step closer to WSL promotion.
Her goal is up against strikes from Aimee Palmer, Maria Boswell, Sophie Peskett, Kit Graham and Jordan Nobbs.
You can see the full shortlist below:
Shortlist
Aimee Palmer (Southampton v Sheffield United
Kirsty Howat (Crystal Palace) v Ipswich Town
Maria Boswell (Ipswich Town) v Sheffield United
Sophie Peskett (Ipswich Town) v Sheffield United
Kit Graham (Ipswich Town) v Birmingham City
Jordan Nobbs (Newcastle United) v Nottingham Forest
Voting is now open, and will close on Monday, 4th May at 10:00 BST with the winner announced on Wednesday, 6th May.