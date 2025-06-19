This historic announcement marks the first time a Palace Women’s player has been called up to the UEFA Women’s EUROs.

Their selection is all the more meaningful, as Hughes and Green will represent Wales in its first-ever appearance at a major tournament.

Wales have been drawn in Group D alongside Netherlands, France, and England, with their tournament opener taking place on 5th July against the Netherlands in Lucerne.

The final will be held on 27th July at St. Jakob-Park in Basel.

While Chloe Arthur appeared at EURO 2017 for Scotland whilst she was at Bristol City, Hughes and Green are the first to do so as Palace players.

UK-based fans can watch all of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 action from Switzerland this July for free across BBC and ITV channels, with live streaming and on-demand available via BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Please note: the final squad is subject to change until the official deadline on 25th June.