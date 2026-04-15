Wales

Elise Hughes and Hayley Ladd

Palace's number nine got on the scoresheet for Wales again, as her side beat Albania 4-0 at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.

Hughes pounced on a spill from goalkeeper Rajmonda Spahiu to put her side 2-0 up on 35 minutes.

Hayley Ladd entered the field as a substitute on 75 minutes, as the Dragons secured a vital win in Group B1.

They will now travel to Albania for the return fixture on Saturday.

Wales have an identical record to Czechia in their group, so will need to better their result if they want to finish first.

Group B winners are guaranteed to be seeded for the first round of the playoffs, meaning they would avoid the toughest opponents early on and have the advantage of playing the second leg of their play-off at home.

Tue, 14th April: Wales 4-0 Albania

Sat, 18th April: Albania v Wales (KO: 17:00 BST)