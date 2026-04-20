Ireland

Abbie Larkin and Ruesha Littlejohn

Abbie Larkin started in Gdańsk as the Girls in Green pulled off an impressive 3-2 win against Poland.

Larkin played 69 minutes as goals from Emily Murphy, Katie McCabe and Marissa Sheva earned an invaluable three points in Group A2.

Larkin came on as a 72nd minute substitute in the reverse clash in Dublin, as Ireland claimed a vital 1-0 victory thanks to a Sheva goal just before half-time.

Ruesha Littlejohn was not called upon for either game, as Ireland moved five points ahead of Poland in the group and one step closer to World Cup qualification.

Tue, 14th April: Poland 2-3 Republic of Ireland

Sat, 18th April: Republic of Ireland 1-0 Poland